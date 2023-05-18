Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Gino Brito, Blue Meanie, Danielle Kamela, Colten Gunn, Jimmy Snuka, Gary Albright

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 50 percent of the vote. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gino Brito (Louis Acocella) is 82. He also worked as Louis Cerdan.

-Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron) is 50.

-Danielle Kamela is 35. She wrestled as Vanessa Borne in NXT.

-Colten Gunn (Colten Sopp) is 32.

-The late Jimmy Snuka was born on May 18, 1943. He died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright was born on May 18, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on January 7, 2000.