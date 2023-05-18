AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for the special Friday afternoon edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Blackpool Combat Club” Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Bandido, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Baylor

-The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. “Varsity Athletes” Josh Woods, Tony Nese, and Ari Daivari

-Jade Cargill holds and open challenge for the TBS Title

-Bishop Kaun vs. Dustin Rhodes

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Austin, Texas at Moody Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at the special start time of 5:30CT/6:30ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).