ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. RK Fox for the NJPW TV Title
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti in a Fight Without Honor
-Schaff, Ricky Gibson, and Eddie Pearl vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry
-Rey Fenix vs. Gringo Logo
-Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize
-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Leona vs. Dalton Castle and one of The Boys
-Angelico and Serpentico vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger
-Cole Karter and Zack Clayton vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal
-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Mercedes Martinez
-Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs. Iron Savages
-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Willow Nightingale
Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
