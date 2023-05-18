ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. RK Fox for the NJPW TV Title

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin and Action Andretti in a Fight Without Honor

-Schaff, Ricky Gibson, and Eddie Pearl vs. Shane Taylor, JD Drake, and Anthony Henry

-Rey Fenix vs. Gringo Logo

-Lady Frost vs. Miranda Alize

-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Leona vs. Dalton Castle and one of The Boys

-Angelico and Serpentico vs. Eli Isom and Cheeseburger

-Cole Karter and Zack Clayton vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Mercedes Martinez

-Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs. Iron Savages

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell's POV: The show was taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub.