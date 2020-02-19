NWA reveals the location for the Crockett Cup and the Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll match for the NWA Championship

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA has announced that the Crockett Cup pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. It was also announced that Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll match for the NWA Championship will take place at the same event. Read more on at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Powell’s POV: The announcement was made on the premiere of the NWA Circle Squared show on Tuesday night. The venue is home for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and is listed as holding 3,500 for basketball and 5,000 for concerts. Something tells me that the NWA won’t be the only pro wrestling company running the impressive looking venue, which opened in November, 2019. My review of the NWA Circle Squared show will be available soon.



