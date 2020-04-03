WWE 205 Live preview: Two matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Kushida vs. Danny Burch.

-Tyler Breeze vs. Jack Gallagher.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



