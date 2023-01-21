What's happening...

WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The updated match lineup and entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

January 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Braun Strowman, Gunther, Karrion Kross, 15 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, 24 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black match

Musical artist Hardy will deliver a live performance of the event's official theme song.

