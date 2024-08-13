NXT TV results (8/13): Moore’s review of Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi’s open challenge for the NXT North American Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 13, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s Night II of the Great American Bash aired…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Sarah Schreiber caught up with Wes Lee and asked him why he betrayed his brothers. Wes Lee said it was time to take back what’s his. Ethan Page walked in and took the mic from Sarah. The camera followed Ethan as he recapped Wes Lee dropping the dead weight. Ethan Page then made his entrance. Page said people wanted Oro Mensah to dethrone him but the Era of All Ego is still going strong.

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Joe Hendry made his entrance and said you didn’t even have to say his name this time for him to appear. Hendry noted how Page became the talk in all WWE for about 90 seconds when Page won the title at Heatwave, that’s until Joe Hendry showed up and took the spotlight. Hendry talked about Wes Lee also stealing the spotlight last week. Page told Hendry to stop rambling and take his bags back to TNA.

Page said he doesn’t know why Hendry is here. Hendry said he’s here for the same reason as everyone else, to win the NXT Championship. Page said TNA, NXT, the entire world, believes in Joe Hendry. Page said he doesn’t believe. Page said Hendry’s song makes him sick to his stomach. Page said Hendry is on the 14th minute of his 15 minutes of fame. Page said if Hendry thinks of coming after him, he’ll expose Hendry for the flash in the pan he is.

Hendry said he isn’t a flash in a pan and has been grinding for ten plus years. He said he’s made believers out of everyone he’s faced, like Kurt Angle. Hendry said Booker T is the president of the Joe Hendry fan club. Hendry said even HBK believes in Joe Hendry. He said he’ll make a believer out of Page when he takes the title London, Paris, and Tokyo, America, Scotland, and Canada, and Mexico!

Page exited the ring as Hendry was singing his theme. Wes Lee showed up out of nowhere to blindside Joe Hendry and leave him lying…

Charlie Dempsey was sparring with Myles Bourne. Wren Sinclair showed up to wish Dempsey luck in his upcoming title match. She also noted how Tavion Heights looks like he’s having fun in Japan wrestling for Pro Wrestling Noah…

The Tony D’Angelo Family made their entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Packed opening segment with Joe Hendry putting himself in the orbit of the NXT Champion. NXT is striking while the iron is hot by getting Hendry in the upper mix of things. Interesting to see Wes Lee inserting himself in the mix, as this recent heel turn could coincide with him graduating past North American Championship level.

NXT GM Ava was standing next to Robert Stone and Stevie Turner in front of a bingo tumbler. Stone thanked Stevie for the idea of booking a women’s gauntlet between women who have never challenged for the title before. The first name pulled from the tumbler was Wren Sinclair. The 2nd name was Adriana Rizzo. The Third name was Sol Ruca. Stone went back to complaining, arguing that he actually came up with this idea…

Mike Rome handled the formal in ring introductions for the Heritage Cup match…

1. Tony D’Angelo (w/Channing Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, Luca Crucifino) vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/Wren Sinclair, Myles Borne) in a Rounds Match for the NXT Heritage Cup. Both men started the match with technical chain wrestling. Tony D went for a spinebuster, but Dempsey countered it with a Dragon Sleeper. Dempsey used a Triangle to continue to dominate the round. Tony D got out with a backdrop. Dempsey ran out the clock with a heel hook. [End of Round 1]

Tony D started the round with an Alligator Roll that was broken with a rope break. Dempsey came back with a shoulder tackle. Dempsey adjusted his weight to get a one count. Tony D hit his Fisherman Buster finish to get the pinfall. [End of Round 2]

Tony D’Angelo pinned Charlie Dempsey 0:56 into Round 2 to go up 1-0.

The next round started during the picture-in-picture.[c]

The clock ran out with Charlie Dempsey getting a cheap shot in after the bell rang.[End of Round 3]

Wren Sinclair slapped around Dempsey in between rounds to fire him up the same way she fired up Tavion Heights a few weeks ago. Tony D rolled up Dempsey for a nearfall. Tony D manhandled Dempsey with gutwrenches Dempsey rolled up Tony D for a nearfall.. Dempsey picked up the pinfall after a jackknife pin. [End of Round 4]

Charlie Dempsey pinned Tony D’Angelo 1:59 into round 4 to tie the match 1-1.

Tony D hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Dempsey put Tony D in a armbar which he escaped with a power bomb. Myles Borne got on the apron for a distraction. Stacks hit Myles with a flip dive. Wren Sinclair tripped up Tony D when the referee was distracted with Stacks. Dempsey used a bridged Dragon Suplex to pick up the pinfall win.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Tony D’Angelo via pinfall 2:02 into round 5 to become the new Heritage Cup Champion (1-2).

John’s Thoughts: A good Heritage Cup match with the logical outcome given the recent character development of Wren Sinclair. Given NQCC finally settling down a bit after their two abrupt faction losses of Drew Gulak and Damon Kemp, it looks like this Heritage Cup might be better than Dempsey’s first run. Wren Sinclair has definitely breathed new life to the faction and he adds a lot with her spunk and personality.

Lola Vice congratulated Kelani Jordan on her successful title defense last week. Lola and Jordan then saw Tatum Paxley seething over dolls. Lola went to cheer up Paxley, but Paxley snapped and told Vice that everything is handed to her. Vice said she is going to show Paxley that everything wasn’t handed to her…

The show cut to a Lexis King and Eddy Thorpe hype package where Thorpe talked about how important EDM and his heritage is to him, while King continued to hate on EDM…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged pre-sale tickets for the NXT on CW show…

Lexis King attacked Eddy Thorpe during his entrance. Eddy Thorpe agreed to start the match once both men entered the ring…

2. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King. Thorpe controlled the early part of the match, but King turned the tables once he went after Thorpe’s injured hand. Thorpe rallied with chops from the uninjured hand. Thorpe fended off King with footsie strikes, a German Suplex, and elbow drop. King reversed Thrope’s finisher with a shoulder breaker. King hit Thorpe with his swinging neckbreaker for the win.

Lexis King defeated Eddy Thorpe via pinfall in 3:09.

John’s Thoughts: A standard match to forward this feud, giving Thorpe two outs in getting jumped and having the hand injury. This EDM vs. Rock Music feud feels a bit bland and isn’t doing much to flush out Thorpe’s character.

A Trick Williams promo aired. Trick talked about how he hasn’t figured Pete Dunne yet, but he will. He talked about fixing past issues, like taking care of Carmelo Hayes and then defeating the Mad Dragon to become NXT Champion. Trick brought up Dunne mentioning how he was mugged on a bus in the past. Trick said he was jumped at 18 years too. He said teammates got jealous of the new freshman rolling up to the point where they threw stones with him inside the car.

Trick talked about following them and poppin’ off. He said it wasn’t the smartest decision, but he figured things out and they all got theirs by the end of the season. Trick said he isn’t coming for Pete Dunne for advise, but a rematch. Trick said one way or another, he’ll figure Pete out…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Pete Dunne and asked him if Trick will get the rematch. Dunne refused. Dunne said men like Trick like to bitch and moan, while people like him move forward. Dunne said he’s moving forward to the NXT Championship…

The camera panned over to Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson arguing with Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jasmyn Nyx. Henley continued to hate on rookies…

Lola Vice made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good run back promo from Trick and good parallelism by Trick relating to Dunne getting mugged on the bus. It’s good to also see WWE getting the most out of Pete Dunne after the Tyler Bate injury by giving him mic time and pushes on both NXT and the main roster.

Kelani Jordan joined the commentary team for the next match…

3. Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley. Paxley hit Lola with a crossbody early on. Vice hit Paxley with a power slam. Vice yelled I’m a Latina and hit Paxley with a hip attack and axe kick. Tatum got a two count after a rollup. Tatum then put Vice in a single leg crap. Paxley got distracted when Wendy Choo put Kelani Jordan in a sleeper at ringside. Paxley hit Vice with a Lightning Spiral. Vice avoided a dive and jot Paxley with a backfist for the pinfall win.

Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley via pinfall in 2:20.

Back at the name drawing table, Jaida Parker, Kendal Grey, and Karmen Petrovic drew the final spots in the women’s gauntlet match. Brinley Reece pulled Petrovic aside and wished her luck, noting how she’s proud at Petrovic, both of them starting in WWE from the same tryout. Izzi Dame passed by and talked a bit of trash to both women…

Wes Lee was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I like that Wendy Choo is back with a more mature gimmick, but they really seem to be dragging their feet on this at this point. I feel like the logical direction would be for Choo and Paxley to form some sort of weirdo pairing. This is also somehow going to also pull Kelani Jordan into her first official program as champion.