WrestleMania 36 weekend, WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, Lance Storm, Chief Jay Strongbow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 36 will air Saturday and Sunday night. The event was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and at other closed set locations. The top matches include Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. Join me for live coverage both nights beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Shows at 5CT/6ET. Dot Net Members will hear exclusive audio reviews hosted by Jake Barnett and I both nights.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will deliver final hype for WrestleMania 36. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-WrestleMania 35 will be rebroadcast on ESPN on Sunday at 2CT/3ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lance Storm (Lance Evers) is 51.

-Chief Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

