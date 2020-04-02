MLW postpones Texas event, updates on future events

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the postponement of its Texas event and to provide an update on future events.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling has moved its May 2 event in Dallas/Fort Worth at the NYTEX Sports Centre to Saturday October 3.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored at this time.

League officials are continually monitoring the on-going coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The status to delay additional events will be decided in the weeks ahead.

The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution.

MLW has considered many scenarios but is not close to rolling out a plan given that the pandemic has yet to reach its apex in the United States.

At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.

The MLW family would like to extend our appreciation and well wishes to all doctors, nurses, emergency services staff, first responders, medical professionals, essential services staff and all others on the front line working to address the public health crisis in our nation and around the world.

Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Powell’s POV: It’s no surprise to see the May event postponed given the circumstances. We’ll continue to pass along additional announcements of postponements as they are announced, and hopefully we’ll be announcing actual live events for all the promotions again in the near future.



