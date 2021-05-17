AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal.

-Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn.

Powell's POV: Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.