WWE Hell in a Cell set as the June pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hell in a Cell will be held on Sunday, June 20. The announcement was made during Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash. The event is expected to be held in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center, but the location has not been officially announced.

Powell’s POV: The 2020 Hell in a Cell was held on October 25. The assumption was that Money in the Bank would be held in June after being moved out of the May slot. Instead, it appears that MITB will be held in July. Only time will tell whether fans will be present for MITB. With AEW, ROH, and MLW all announcing the return of fans in July, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before WWE starts doing the same for its events.