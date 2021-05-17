AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs.
-Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage.
-Lance Archer vs. Bear Bronson.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova.
-Robo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.
-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan.
-KiLynn King vs. The Bunny.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood.
-Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow.
-Baron Black vs. QT Marshall.
-Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream.
-Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Joey Janela.
-Dark Elevation Showcase: Paul Wight with Ryan Nemeth.
Powell’s POV: There will also a Paul Wight hosted showcase featuring Danny Limelight. Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
