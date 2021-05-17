AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight and Royce Isaacs.

-Mike Sydal vs. Brian Cage.

-Lance Archer vs. Bear Bronson.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Natalia Markova.

-Robo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan.

-KiLynn King vs. The Bunny.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow.

-Baron Black vs. QT Marshall.

-Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream.

-Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Joey Janela.

-Dark Elevation Showcase: Paul Wight with Ryan Nemeth.

Powell’s POV: There will also a Paul Wight hosted showcase featuring Danny Limelight. Tony Schiavone and Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.