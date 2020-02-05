02/05 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer in a non-title street fight, Tessa Blanchard vs. Adam Thronstowe in a non-title match, Vikingo vs. TJP, Rosemary vs. Susie, Rhino vs. Taurus

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer in a non-title street fight, Tessa Blanchard vs. Adam Thronstowe in a non-title match, Vikingo vs. TJP, Rosemary vs. Susie, Rhino vs. Taurus, and more (31:28)…

Click here for the February 5 Impact Wrestling audio review.

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

