10/18 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH Championship, Death Triangle vs. Best Friends for the AEW Trios Titles

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 160)

Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center

Aired live October 18, 2022 on TBS

1. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M) for the AEW World Trios Championships: Pac attacked Orange Cassidy on the apron, but was rolled up by Trent for a two count. Taylor tagged in, and was quickly tuned up by Fenix and Penta with a double team move in the corner. Fenix landed a Senton Atomico on Chuck for a two count.

Chuck Taylor stared at the camera and waited for Fenix to intervene so he could get up and interrupt a spot. That was awkward. Pac returned to the ring to assist in dumping the Best Friends squad to the floor. All three of them then dove on a member of Best Friends on the floor. Death Triangle isolated Cassidy in the ring with quick tags as the match continued…[c]

Trent and Chuck attempted to assist Orange Cassidy but were quickly dispatched by Pac. Cassidy saw some life as the show returned from commercial and countered a suplex into a Stundog Millionaire. Trent then landed an acrobatic Tornado DDT onto Fenix. Pac was sent to the floor, but the Lucha Brothers landed a double superkick on Trent. Death Triangle executed a Casadora into a Lung Blower, followed by a double stomp from Fenix in a unique triple team maneuver on Cassidy.

Chuck and Trent fired back with a Sole Food Half an Half Combo onto Pac. Fenix was sent into the ring post on the floor. Chuck then landed a piledriver on Penta, followed by an attempt at a Triple Team splash that didn’t go very well. Pac went to the announce table to get his ring bell hammer, but Fenix took it away from him. Pac landed a German Suplex, but Cassidy fired back with an Orange Punch.

Chuck and Trent managed to land an assisted Storm Zero onto Penta, but Fenix broke up the pinfall attempt. Fenix tagged in and landed a heel kick on Trent. He followed it up with a sit out piledriver and got the win.

Death Triangle defeated Best Friends at 11:56

After the match, Death Triangle had an argument before eventually putting things back together and celebrating. We then got a video package that went through some of the history of Moxley and Hangman Page in AEW…[c]

My Take: A very high energy spot fest to start the show. There were some near falls that worked and might have worked even better had they not broken up the pinfalls so quickly. The crowd was into the portion of the match where Cassidy and Pac faced each other, so I think an All-Atlantic rematch would be a popular choice. The video package for Hangman and Moxley was well done.