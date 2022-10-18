10/18 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the KO Show with Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley in Pick Your Poison matches, Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre, Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. The Schism

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired October 18, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

The Judgement Day, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damien Priest made their entrance to start the show. The crowd gave Rhea, Finn, and Damian a loud ovation and “Welcome Back” chants (Dom bypassed NXT)…

1. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley (w/Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest). Rhea Ripley dominated the first 2 minutes with power moves and chain wrestling. Roxanne rallied back with forearms. Rhea was dumped to ringside. Rhea sidestepped to avoid a suicide dive. Perez went for a huracanrana, but Ripley turned it into an Electric Chair Facebuster. Ripley and Priest high fived heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

They finally updated the picture-in-picture graphic to just “NXT”. Rhea pummeled Perez with mounted forearms and trash talk. Perez avoided Ripley’s signature stomp and boot. Perez rallied back with low kicks to the shin, a judo roll, and a few European Uppercuts. Perez and Ripley traded a few rough counters. Perez escaped a hold with a jawbreaker. Perez sidestepped a spear, sending Ripley into the ringpost and on the ground. Perez hit Ripley with a Seated Tope Dive. Ripley staggered Perez on the top rope with a chop.

Perez slipped out of a superplex attempt. Perez hit Ripley with a top rope Frankensteiner for a two count. Perez had the advantage in the strike exchange. Ripley came back with a facebuster suplex for a two count. Perez escaped a Rip Tide and hit Ripley with a back kick. Ripley escaped Pop Rocks. Dominik distracted Perez, to allow Ripley to give Perez a headbutt and Rip Tide for the win.

Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez via pinfall in 12:46.

John’s Thoughts: Good showing as usual from Roxanne and nice return to TV for Rhea Ripley. Both looked good and Ripley didn’t look to have missed a beat with the long in-ring layoff (though she has shined in a non-wrestling role in recent months). I really like the finish, as they protected Perez, put more heat on Dom (who arguably gets the loudest heat in WWE), and they also didn’t make Rhea look weak by having the distraction happen off a visual victory/pinfall. Efficient. Booker was better than usual here and felt natural calling his Reality of Wrestling student. Hopefully he can take some of that natural reaction and react like that throughout the show (I think he’d be better if he was paired up with someone who calls moves though, like a Michael Cole, Rich Brennan, or Tom Phillips).

Cameron Grimes, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson were chatting and playing around in the locker room. Grimes showed the Good Brothers a pile of money. This pleased them and they all Too Sweet’ed. The commentary team hyped up the six person tag set for later in the show…

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and an injured Tony D’Angelo made their entrance. D’Angelo took the mic and said it was a big night for Stacks, who should be ready to throw down. Stacks held open the ropes for the injured Tony. Tony hyped up Stacks for his mystery opponent. Tony milked the crowd about the mystery reveal, and sent the show to commercial…[c]