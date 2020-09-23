NJPW G1 Climax tournament day four lineup for Thursday morning’s B-Block matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday morning’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament event in Hokkaido, Japan at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

-Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura.

-Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada in a B-Block tournament match.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano in a B-Block tournament match.

-Juice Robinson vs. Kenta in a B-Block tournament match.

-Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil in a B-Block tournament match.

-Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr. in a B-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The tournament shows stream live on the New Japan World streaming service with Japanese commentary. This show is slated to begin early Wednesday morning at 4:30CT/5:30ET.

The scoring for the round robin tournament is two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and no points for a loss.

The current B-Block point leaders are Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenta, Toru Yano, and Juice Robinson with two points, while the other entrants have no points.

The current A-Block point leaders are Will Ospreay, Taichi, and Jay White with four points, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, and Jeff Cobb with two points, and Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii with no points.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...