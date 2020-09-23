UWN Prime Time Live lineup: Five matches announced for Tuesday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA National Championship.

-Sereena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay.

-Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel.

-Ray Rosas vs. Papo Esco.

-Chris Dickinson in action.

Powell’s POV: The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.



