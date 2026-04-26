Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (4/25): Vetter’s review of Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Laredo Kid in a champion vs. champion match, El Mesias and Mecha Wolf vs. El Grande Americano and El Texano, Jr.

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 15)

Mexico City, Mexico, at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera

Aired April 25, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Corey Graves, JBL, and Rey Mysterio did remote commentary. NOTE: Last Saturday, there was a Spanish-only episode, but an English version did air Thursday night.

1. La Parka and Rey Fenix vs. “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra de Oro. Money Machine attacked from behind. Plata’s mask is silver, Oro’s mask is gold. Fenix and La Parka dove onto the MM. We got a bell at 00:40 as La Parka hit a frog splash. MM hit some quick team moves on La Parka. They hit stereo superkicks on Fenix for a nearfall at 2:00. Fenix went to tag out, but La Parka was yanked off the apron. Plata tied up Fenix on the mat and hit some elbow strikes to the side of the head.

La Parka finally got a hot tag at 4:30, and he hit some clotheslines, then a flapjack on Oro. He hit a sit-out powerbomb on Oro for a nearfall. All four fought in the ring. Plata dove through the ropes onto La Parka at 5:30. In the ring, Plata missed a Swanton Bomb. Rey hit a superkick. La Parka grazed or missed Plata with a springboard dropkick. La Parka hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor on Plata. Meanwhile, Rey hit the “Mexican Musclebuster” on Oro for the pin. Good action.

La Parka and Rey Fenix defeated “Money Machine” Colmillo De Plata and Garra de Oro at 7:05/official time of 6:25.

* A video package aired of the feud between Texano Jr. and El Mesias, going back 15 years!

* We heard from La Catalina in a video package.

2. Laredo Kid vs. Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. Graves said Kid has been champion for 504 days, but his belt isn’t on the line tonight. Standing switches, and they traded chops. Wagner has a big size advantage. Laredo Kid fell through the ropes to the floor. On the floor, Laredo hit a superkick. He stood on top of a ring post and hit a somersault to the floor! In the ring, Laredo hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit some kicks to the kidneys in the corner and was in charge early on.

Laredo hit a bottom-rope moonsault at 3:00, but he missed a second one. Wagner dropped him with a headbutt, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Laredo hit a 450 Splash off the apron to the floor; he rolled Wagner into the ring and got a nearfall at 5:00. They traded kicks on the apron, and Wagner bodyslammed Laredo to the floor! OUCH! Wagner rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall at 6:30. Wagner hit a moonsault for a nearfall, then a Wagner Driver (Michinoku Driver) for the clean pin.

Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Laredo Kid at 6:55.

* Wagner was holding both his title and Laredo’s belt! Laredo jealously snatched his away from Wagner. Wagner offered a handshake. After a few seconds, Laredo Kid accepted it.

* Backstage, Rey Fenix approached Laredo Kid and offered words of encouragement for losing. Laredo Kid sneered and said he knows Fenix just wants his belt… just like his brother! He stormed off.

3. Texano Jr. and El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) vs. Mesias and Mecha Wolf, Graves continued to tell the story of the feud between Mesias and Mecha Wolf. Mecha opened against Kaiser and stomped on him, and got booed. Kaiser hit a leg lariat and a deep armdrag, and tied Mecha Wolf’s arms behind his back. Texano tagged in at 2:00 and kicked Mecha Wolf’s arm. Mesias entered, and they traded punches. Texano hit a sliding clothesline that sent Mesias to the floor. Texano grabbed a bull rope, but the ref confiscated it.

Mecha Wolf and Mesias began working over Texano and kept him in their corner. They hit stereo kicks to his head and got a nearfall at 5:00. “Guys like this never become friends,” JBL said of Mesias and Texano. Grande got a hot tag, and he hit some punches on Mecha Wolf, then a big back-body drop and a second-rope diving clothesline for a nearfall at 6:30. Mesias hit a powerslam on Texano. Mesias speared Grande.

Texano hit a Fame-asser leg drop on Mesias, and those two brawled on the floor. Mecha Wolf dove through the ropes and crashed onto Texano. Grande dove through the ropes and hit Mecha Wolf. Texano speared Mesias through a barricade on the floor! In the ring, Grande planted both knees in Mecha Wolf’s spine and cranked back on his head until Mecha Wolf tapped out! Another fast-paced match.

Texano Jr. and El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) defeated Mesias and Mecha Wolf at 8:10.

* El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) attacked Texano from behind! He applied an ankle lock in the ropes. Kaiser ran back to the ring, and Gable scampered away. Graves said that next week, they will make it official — it will be mask versus mask!

Final Thoughts: Some pretty enjoyable matches. I really liked that Laredo Kid vs. Dr. Wagner match, and that bodyslam off the apron to the floor… Laredo Kid felt that one in the morning! Money Machine are solid but interchangeable. The main event was a good sprint. I’m certainly ready for the feud between the Americanos to end.

If I have a complaint, it’s the lack of follow-up to anything from last week. Nothing at all. What happened to one of the clowns backstage? Any updates on the tension between Pagano and Psycho Clown? This just needs a quick highlight package of what is going on with the other wrestlers.