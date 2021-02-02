What's happening...

Lars Sullivan reportedly released by WWE

February 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE reportedly released Lars Sullivan (a/k/a Dylan Miley) from his contract. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the company quietly released Sullivan sometime last month.

Powell’s POV: WWE once fined Sullivan $100,000 over offensive comments he wrote on a message board prior to working for the company. There’s no word on whether he actually paid the fine before he was released. Neither side has publicly confirmed the release as of this update.

