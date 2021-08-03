Jody “The Assassin” Hamilton dead at age 82

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jody Hamilton (born Joseph Zwaduk III) died on Tuesday at age 82. Hamilton is arguably best known for his run as The Assassin. His son Nick Patrick announced the news and did not list the cause of death. Reports on Monday stated that Hamilton had entered hospice care.

Powell’s POV: Hamilton did it all in pro wrestling. He teamed with Tom Renesto as The Assassins tag team, and later worked with other wrestlers using the masked Assassins’ gimmick following Renesto’s retirement. Hamilton also worked as a singles wrestler and wrestled as The Flame later in his career. Hamilton retired from in-ring action in 1988 due to a severe back injury. He continued to work in the business behind the scenes as a booker and a trainer, and also appeared as an on-air manager. Hamilton ran the WCW Power Plant, and later ran Deep South Wrestling when it was a WWE developmental territory. My condolences to Nick and the entire family.