8/3 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match, Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament match, Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong, Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped July 21, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired August 3, 2021 on Syfy Network

Hit Row made their entrance to start off the show for their upcoming match. Beth Phoenix, Vic Joseph, and Wade Barrett were on commentary…

1. “Hit Row” Ashanti the Adonis and Top Dolla AJ Francis vs. “Legado Del Fantasma” Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza (w/Santos Escobar). Ashanti and Raul started off the match. Ashanti started off with his usual frantic offense to dominate Raul. Barrett noted that Ashanti has years of military experience to supplement his fighting ability (nice! Very similar to Scott’s background. Wilde tagged in and ate a neckbreaker from Adonis.

Dolla tagged in and no sold Wilde’s punch. Dolla gave Wilde a armbar lift and shortarm shoulder tackle.