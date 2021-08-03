08/03 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Cody Rhodes heading into AEW Homecoming

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president Cody Rhodes answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Tuesday while promoting Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming. The topics include his match with Malakai Black, teaching a developmental class and the involvement of Jake Roberts, being a new father, how much room is left on the roster for free agent signings, the outlook for AEW running shows in the UK, the Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho match and the death match style, the death match he considered doing prior to AEW, what will separate AEW Rampage from AEW Dynamite, his history with Bray Wyatt, running the United Center in Chicago, coaching/producing matches, his hope of running a stadium show someday, AEW’s stance on mask wearing at their events, how to keep the momentum going, and more…

Click here for the August 3 AEW conference call with Cody Rhodes.

