WWE Raw viewership against the Tokyo Olympics for the last time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.821 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up slightly from the 1.814 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .49 rating.

Powell’s POV: NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics drew 12.8 million viewers in the overnights. The Olympics will conclude before next week’s Raw, and the only NFL preseason game that will air opposite Raw will be on Monday, August 29 when the Khan family’s Jacksonville Jaguars face the Dallas Cowboys. The August 3, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.715 million viewers for the debut of Raw Underground.