06/23 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Title, LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag Title, The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly, LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, and more (25:36)…

