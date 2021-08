CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nia Jax posted an Instagram video that showed her getting stitches above her left eye after Monday’s WWE Raw. Jax suffered the cut during her match with Rhea Ripley.

Powell’s POV: The left side of Jax’s face was covered in blood, but she made it through the match and took part in a post match angle with Shayna Baszler. It seems unlikely that she will miss any ring time as a result of the injury.