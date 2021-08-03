Ric Flair issues statement after being released from his WWE contract

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair issued the following statement on Tuesday via social media after WWE announced that the company released him from his contract. “I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me,” Flair wrote. “I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in this position of life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever. We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!”

Powell’s POV: A classy statement from Flair regarding his departure. It’s the right approach to take, especially considering that his daughter is still employed by WWE. Plus, reports indicated that Flair asked to be release, so the company simply honored his request.