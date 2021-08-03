What's happening...

Ric Flair issues statement after being released from his WWE contract

August 3, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair issued the following statement on Tuesday via social media after WWE announced that the company released him from his contract. “I am officially able to respond to all the press related to my requested release from WWE, which they have given me,” Flair wrote. “I want to make it really clear with everyone that I’m not upset with WWE at all. They solely are responsible for putting me in this position of life that I’m in right now, where I’m seen in the brightest light ever. We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!”

Powell’s POV: A classy statement from Flair regarding his departure. It’s the right approach to take, especially considering that his daughter is still employed by WWE. Plus, reports indicated that Flair asked to be release, so the company simply honored his request.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.