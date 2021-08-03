NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show featuring additional Champions Series matches

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Crimson (Team Nick/Melina) vs. Mystery Man (Team Pope/Velvet).

-Slice Boogie (Team Nick/Melina) vs. Jax Dane (Team Pope/Velvet).

-Kenzie Paige (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. Lady Frost (Team Aron/Taryn).

-Kratos (Team Kamille/Idol) vs. Tyrus (Team Aron/Taryn).

-Sal Rinauro vs. Colby Corino vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Jordan Clearwater in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: All four matches are part of The Champions Series points based tournament. Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.