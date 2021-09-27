What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WWE Draft begins

September 27, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The WWE Draft begins.

-Edge returns.

-WWE Extreme Rules fallout.

Powell’s POV: The Draft will start on this episode and conclude on the October 4 edition of Raw. Smackdown will be held in Baltimore, Maryland at Royal Farms Arena. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my weekly same night audio reviews.

