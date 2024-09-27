AEW reportedly adding time to Rey Fenix’s contract

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has opted to add time to Rey Fenix’s contract. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the company opted to add nearly a year of injury time that Fenix missed because of injury to his contract.

Powell’s POV: Fenix and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo rejected new AEW contract offers and the assumption is that both men intended to sign with WWE once their AEW deals expire. It will be interesting to see how or whether AEW uses Fenix during the time they have added to his contract.