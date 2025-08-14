Rumors spread of TNA Impact on The CW, potentially running against AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There continue to be widespread rumors that TNA Impact could land on The CW and air on Wednesday nights opposite AEW Dynamite. ProWrestling.net Members were first told about the rumors during the July 28 Q&A Audio show. The rumors have spread since then, as Jon Alba of SI.com reports that sources have told him that there have at least been discussions regarding TNA and The CW, and that TNA officials are open to moving Impact to Wednesday nights.

Powell’s POV: I also mentioned this rumor during my last appearance on the August 6 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. It would be a big move for TNA to land a media rights deal, and it could lead to the potential return of Wednesday night battles, only this time with AEW Dynamite running against Impact rather than NXT. Keep in mind that nothing is official yet. The deal would require WWE to wave exclusivity, which clearly wouldn’t be an issue given the moves the company has made against AEW.