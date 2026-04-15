Powell’s NXT Hit List: Several wrestlers who appear to be on the verge of being called up to the WWE main roster, predictable title match outcomes were realistically unavoidable

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Revenge Night One Hits

Sol Ruca and Zaria video packages: It was a nice enough touch to have Ruca tell her side of the story while key moments during her friendship with Zaria were shown. It was a nice refresher course for some fans and helped bring unfamiliar viewers up to speed before their Last Woman Standing match. The Ruca interview was good on its own, but I love that they came back with Zaria walking through key moments while giving her version of the story. All eyes will be on Ruca as a potential main roster call-up if she loses to Zaria next week.

Keanu Carver attacks Joe Hendry: Hendry was about to sing a lyric questioning whether he should go to the main roster, when Carver came out and manhandled the former NXT Champion. If Hendry is leaving, then it would be logical to use him to build up Carver on his way out.

Kendal Grey’s NXT Chronicle video: There it is. Grey has stood out in the ring, but the creative forces have had Wren Sinclair do most of the talking for her. Sinclair is great and seems underutilized, but Grey has immense upside. Grey is way ahead of where most wrestlers would be at this stage of their in-ring development. The sky is the limit if she connects with the audience as a character.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page for the NXT Championship: A soft Hit for a quality match that had zero mystery regarding the outcome. The predictability was pretty much unavoidable given that it was D’Angelo’s first title defense. Here’s hoping that this was NXT creative’s way of wrapping up Page’s run. There are several main roster call-up candidates, and Page should be at the top of the list. He bet on himself and has had a terrific run in NXT. It’s time to reward him. There’s no guarantee that Page or any of the wrestlers I’m listing as call-up candidates are leaving, but the timing, combined with storytelling setting up potential exit points, doesn’t seem coincidental.

Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship: Another soft Hit. Rinse and repeat about predictability regarding the outcome, with this being Vice’s first title defense. Vice kicked out of Jayne’s finisher and then beat her clean, which left me wondering if Jayne is also on the verge of moving up to the main roster. Jayne overachieved as NXT Women’s Champion and has earned the opportunity. If Jayne is moving up, will she go alone, or will the Fatal Influence faction move to the main roster together? Although the post-match angle with several potential challengers for the NXT Women’s Championship coming to the ring felt contrived, it was still a good way to showcase the wrestlers in the women’s title picture.

Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker: Another quality match between the two. Parker beat Jordan last month, so Jordan got her win back to set up a likely rubber match. You had to know that the exposed turnbuckle would come into play at some point, but it gave Parker a bit of an out for losing. Jordan continues to impress, and Parker is showing in-ring improvement.

Friction within DarkState: A soft Hit for a mildly compelling storyline. It’s unclear whether DarkState is on the verge of splitting up or if this is leading to a shakeup. Either way, it’s good to see the charismatic Saquon Shugars getting more mic time. If the group is sticking together, the creative forces should create distinct characters for each member. I feel like the only things we’ve learned about these characters are that Lennox was a bookworm, and Cutler James went through a brief phase of making comical comments about asses.

Kali Armstrong vs. Skylar Raye: A solid debut for Armstrong. It looked like they moved up her debut a week to have her take part in the show closing segment to establish her as a contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT Revenge Night One Misses

Shiloh Hill: There’s a lot to like about Hill. He has a good look, the gift of gab, and is charismatic, but I can’t stand the oddball babyface character he’s playing. And don’t even get me started on his obnoxious laugh. I’d prefer to see him work as a dark heel, but I think he’ll be fine as a babyface if the creative team pulls back on the character’s quirkiness and doesn’t shove him down viewers’ throats.

EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux to earn a spot in the match for the vacant WWE Speed Championship: There was nothing wrong with the match. Prosper (f/k/a Eli Knight) continues to impress, and Van Dux made a good first impression. But I find the Speed titles to be so worthless that I can’t help but dread the thought of Prosper winning next week because I’d much rather see him work traditional matches. On a side note, the Birthright faction is still ice cold.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)