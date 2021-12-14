NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match.

-Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai.

-Harland makes his in-ring debut.

-Edris Enofe vs. Boa.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase.

