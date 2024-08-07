NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s return to USA Network

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.
-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Oba Femi holds an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment