AEW Dynamite in Winston-Salem (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Marti Belle, Kris Statlander

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Winston-Salem, North Carolina at LJVM Coliseum. The show features AEW American Champion MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an eliminator match. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Winston-Salem. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. F finished second with 22 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C+ grade. We did not have a live review, so there was no post show poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marti Belle (Martibel Payano) is 36.

-Kris Statlander is 29.