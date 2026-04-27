WWE Raw results (4/27): Powell’s live review of Roman Reigns responding to Jacob Fatu, Penta vs. Rusev in a non-title match, Joe Hendry’s concert

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,718)

Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena

Streamed live April 27, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Highlights aired of the Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Jacob Fatu segment that closed last week’s Raw…

A video package featured Reigns talking with the Usos while they all awkwardly sat in chairs near the end of a table. Reigns said he couldn’t understand where Fatu was coming from. Jey spoke about how Fatu would be the shotcaller if he beats Reigns. Jey told Roman that there should be consequences. Reigns said Jey is right. Reigns said he would chew on it, make it his own, and address it later tonight. Jey said “family first” as they all put their hands together. “The first family,” Reigns said…

A shot aired of Jacob Fatu in a backstage area while Michael Cole checked in on commentary. Cole said the show was sold out…

Powell’s POV: Cole didn’t list an attendance figure, but WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 8,593, with 8,246 tickets distributed a couple of hours before the show. The listed capacity is 10,000. The last time WWE ran the venue was on January 27, 2023, when 7,555 tickets were distributed for a Smackdown show.

Seth Rollins made his entrance for an in-ring promo while the crowd chanted his entrance theme. Rollins said Bron Breakker is the reason he lost to Gunther and that Roman Reigns has his World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins said he knew Breakker was backstage with nine staples in the back of his head (from a chair shot). “You’re welcome for that,” Rollins said before calling him out.

Bron Breakker made his entrance with Paul Heyman. Breakker went face-to-face with Rollins, who said he gave Breakker everything. Rollins asked what Breakker got out of costing him the championship and the WrestleMania match against Gunther.

Heyman teased talking for Breakker and then handed him the mic. Breakker questioned what he got from Rollins, then held his nose closed while mocking Rollins delivering his catchphrases. Breakker said the only reason he teamed up with Rollins was that he needed Heyman.

Rollins recalled going to NXT and facing Breakker after Shawn Michaels said he was the best the brand had to offer. He also recalled Heyman pitching the idea to Rollins of taking Breakker under his wing. Rollins said he was all for it because of where Breakker could be one year later. Rollins recalled Breakker losing when he challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins said Breakker tries, while he does.

Breakker said he may have come up short in the title match, but Rollins is the best at being number two. Rollins called Breakker “Baby Steiner” and asked if he came up with his line on his own or if Big Poppa Pump was his hookup. Rollins said he would give Breakker a match at Backlash to prove he’s ready. “Steiner, you’re not even number two in your own family,” Rollins said before tossing the mic toward Heyman and then making his exit…

Powell’s POV: A good verbal exchange to set up their match for Backlash. Breakker held his own. I’m looking forward to their Backlash match.

Cole narrated shots of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria walking backstage, Joe Hendry strumming his guitar in the empty arena, and Becky Lynch walking off her tour bus.

Stephanie Vaquer was walking backstage when Raquel Rodriguez threw a cheap shot punch at her. Roxanne Perez rolled a production crate into Vaquer. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan stood over Vaquer and said the championship belongs to her…

Intercontinental Champion Penta made his entrance for the opening match while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him before a commercial break… [C] Rusev made his entrance… Corey Graves was on commentary with Cole…

1. Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev in a non-title match. Ethan Page’s entrance music played right after the opening bell. Page walked to ringside dressed in non-wrestling attire. Page sat in a chair next to the broadcast team. Rusev took advantage of Penta being distracted by Page and performed a uranage slam. [C]

Late in the match, Rusev dropped Penta with a Machka Kick, which drew applause from Page. Rusev went for the Accolade, but Penta slipped between his legs. Penta teased a springboard move before holding onto the ropes, causing Rusev to miss with a kick. Penta rolled up Rusev for the three count.

Intercontinental Champion Penta beat Rusev in 7:30 in a non-title match.

Rusev hit Penta from behind. Page entered the ring, removed his jacket, and then rolled up his sleeves while Rusev was putting the boots to Penta. Page wanted to join in, but he backed down after Rusev glared at him. Penta got the better of Rusev until Page hit Penta from behind. Rusev and Page threw kicks at Penta.

Je’Von Evans ran out for the save. Evans hit Page with a springboard clothesline. Penta recovered and superkicked Rusev, and then Evans hit Rusev with an OG Cutter. Penta approached Evans and raised his arm…

Powell’s POV: I’m mildly surprised by Rusev taking the loss when Penta would have had an out for losing due to Page distracting him. But I’m not going to complain about getting a clean finish.

Cole set up footage from the Hulk Hogan: Real American documentary that’s available on Netflix…

El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser), Bravo, and Rayo were featured in a promo video. Americano discussed his upcoming mask vs. mask match with Original El Grande Americano. He said it would be the most important match of his life and the biggest fight he’s ever had. Americano said he needed to be ready for the fight of his life when he fights for his name and colors. He issued a “respectful challenge” to Rey Mysterio to face him during Raw…

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance… [C] Highlights aired of Lynch beating AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42…

Becky Lynch cut an in-ring promo. She boasted that she got rid of AJ Lee once and for all. She said she became the first wrestler in history to win four different titles at WrestleMania, the first three-time Women’s Intercontinental Champion, and now has the most matches of any female at WrestleMania.

Lynch recalled seeing her daughter in the front row after her match. She spoke about how it’s not about the five-star hotels and other perks, it’s about going to rundown towns like Laredo. She said the fans want her to fight the best of the best. Lynch issued an open challenge.

Iyo Sky made her entrance and joined Lynch inside the ring. A loud “Kairi” chant broke out in support of recently released wrestler Kairi Sane. Sky smiled and then told Lynch that she accepted her challenge. Lynch recalled saying she wanted to face the best of the best, but that’s not Sky. Lynch wondered if Sky was accepting on behalf of Rhea Ripley, the member of their tag team who actually has gold. Lynch said she wanted to face Shawn Michaels, not Marty Jannetty. Sky hit Lynch, who quickly scurried out of the ring.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and said Lynch issued an open challenge that was accepted by Sky, so the match was on. Pearce called for an official. Lynch returned to the ring and hit Sky from behind. The referee arrived and held her back while Cole assured viewers the title match would take place… [C]

Powell’s POV: Before anyone tries to say the Jannetty line was too dated, the live crowd’s gasps say otherwise.

2. Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The match was joined in progress. Sky performed a missile dropkick and then pointed at herself while the fans cheered. Sky followed up with the Bullet Train Attack and covered Lynch for a two count.

[Hour Two] Lynch stopped Sky from going to the ropes and regained offensive control for a moment. Sky avoided the Manhandle Slam and then hit a standing double stomp. Lynch went to the apron. Sky eventually hit her with a sunset bomb that left both wrestlers down before a break. [C]

Lynch went for a Manhandle Slam, but Sky countered into a pin for a near fall. Sky threw a superkick, and then used a butterfly backbreaker to get another near fall. A short time later, Sky performed an Asai Moonsault. Sky rolled Lynch back inside the ring. Asuka came out and tripped Sky on the apron while the referee was focused on Lynch, who then hit a Manhandle Slam for the win…

Becky Lynch defeated Iyo Sky to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Lynch made her exit. Asuka attacked Sky after the match while the fans chanted, “We want Kairi”…

Powell’s POV: A nice match. So when do they bring back Kairi Sane and tell fans on WWE Unreal that she was never not under contract?

Backstage, Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) asked Rey Mysterio if he needed to watch his back during his mask vs. mask match. Rey said no. He said the only thing he cares about is that both Americanos respect lucha libre. The Ludwig Kaiser version of Americano showed up with Bravo and Rayo. Rey said he wasn’t choosing sides. Rey asked if Bravo and Rayo were threatening him, and they backed down…

Backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Saxton asked what direction Roman Reigns was leaning toward. Jimmy said OTC would make his decision when he’s ready.

LA Knight entered the picture, causing Saxton to leave. Knight asked if they had seats at the table. The Usos told him it was family business. Knight said The Bloodline ran roughshod over everyone, but the power eventually corrupts, and that’s when it becomes his business…

Cole played up the Roman’s decision, and then a brief teaser aired for Backlash… [C]

Cole plugged the WWE Podcast schedule, including Cody Rhodes interviewing Liv Morgan, and Paige on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast…

Joe Hendry sat in a chair in the ring while holding his guitar. He sang a song about being on Raw. The lyrics included him acknowledging the OTC, yet wondering if they could fire Logan Paul.

The Vision’s entrance theme interrupted Hendry. World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory came out. Logan threw a shit fit, saying he couldn’t be fired. He yelled at various fans, saying they’re awful. Logan said Hendry made the worst mistake of his life.

Theory said the gold belts make him and Logan winners. Hendry said he watched WrestleMania and saw a couple of prime-time losers. Theory shoved Hendry, who struck his pose and then fought both men. Logan and Theory got the better of Hendry.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came out and hit Theory with a move. Ford went up top for a splash, but Logan pulled Theory to the floor. Hendry jumped over the top rope and landed on Logan and Theory. Hendry returned to the ring and celebrated with the Profits, who swayed to his entrance theme…

Powell’s POV: Hendry sang a bit, but the heel interruption cut him off pretty quickly. The live crowd was behind Hendry and the Profits.

Backstage, Grayson Waller pleaded with Adam Pearce for an opportunity. Pearce mentioned Oba Femi. Waller badmouthed Oba. Pearce pointed behind Waller and then said Femi’s name again. The camera showed Femi, who asked Pearce to give Waller an opportunity against him later tonight…

Rey Mysterio made his entrance… [C]

Backstage, the Profits were singing Hendry’s line about firing Logan Paul. Hendry thanked them before exiting. Seth Rollins showed up and mentioned last week. Ford said Rollins thought it was about him, when it was all about the titles…

El Grande Americano made his entrance with Bravo and Rayo. Graves plugged tickets for the Americano vs. Americano mask vs. mask match on May 30 in Monterrey, Mexico…

3. Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (w/Bravo, Rayo). Americano, who was respectful to Rey early on, was on the offensive heading into a break. [C] Rey performed a nice tornado DDT. A graphic listed tickets being on sale for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Bravo tripped Rey while Rayo distracted the referee. Rayo tried to slide the steel plate into Americano’s mask. Rey took out Rayo. Americano picked up the steel plate to load into his mask, but Original El Grande Americano stopped him. Rey hit the 619 and then dropped a dime on him before pinning him.

Rey Mysterio beat El Grande Americano in 8:35.

Rey left the ring afterward. Original El Grande Americano attacked the other Americano. Referees and producers came out and pulled them apart…

Powell’s POV: Cole played up Americano, Bravo, and Rayo as heels, while heel Graves defended them. I’m guessing the Spanish broadcast team told a different story, as Kaiser’s version of Americano is very popular in Mexico.

Footage aired of Jacob Fatu dominating the MFTs on Smackdown. Fatu was shown backstage…

The broadcast team listed the following matches for Backlash: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, and Iyo Sky vs. Asuka…

An Asuka promo video aired. Asuka said Iyo Sky is ungrateful, selfish, and her greatest failure. Asuka said she spared Sky until now because she thought they could be a family again, but Sky ruined it. Asuka said she would teach Sky one final lesson – she is not and never will be ready for Asuka…

Oba Femi was shown walking backstage while Cole hyped his match against Grayson Waller… [C] Grayson Waller was in the ring after the break. Oba Femi made his entrance…

4. Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller. Oba stuffed a kick and then clotheslined Waller. Oba threw Waller into a corner of the ring and worked him over with punches. He threw him into the other corner and hit him with two running elbows. Oba set up for a third, but Waller rolled to the apron and clotheslined him over the top rope. Waller went for his rolling DDT, but Oba stuffed it and tossed him across the ring. Oba hit his Fall From Grace finisher for the win.

Oba Femi beat Grayson Waller in 1:05.

After the match, Oba took the mic and asked the Laredo fans if they were feeling good. He said he and the fans were feeling good, but Waller was not. He said Waller was right in saying there were no opportunities. Oba announced the Oba Femi Open Challenge. Oba told anyone who wants to try him can step up. He said he would be unforgiving and would punish his opponents…

Powell’s POV: I thought this was Waller’s night. It’s good to know that he can try again every week until Oba calls off the open challenge. You’ve got this, Waller.

Inside the Judgment Day Clubhouse, Liv Morgan spoke with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Morgan asked Rodriguez for a moment with Perez. After Rodriguez left, Morgan apologized to Perez for the way things went with Finn Balor while she was away. Morgan said she watched Balor bring Perez into the Judgment Day.

Morgan said they are family, and Finn put himself before the family. Morgan said she wanted to support Perez, as Perez has supported her. Morgan said she wanted to be in the corner of Perez and Rodriguez. Morgan asked Perez if she trusted her. Perez said she did, but she said she’d join her in a moment.

Finn Balor showed up and told Perez that she can’t trust Morgan or anyone in Judgment Day. Perez asked if she couldn’t trust Morgan or Balor. He wished her luck and said he hoped she knew what she was doing…

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley made their entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: Perez played her part well by smiling as Morgan spoke with her, and then she exhaled after Morgan left the room, showing how stressful the situation is for her.

Cole plugged SummerSlam tickets for August 1-2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium…

Before the match, Cole said Stephanie Vaquer suffered a second-degree AC joint sprain and would be sidelined “for a bit”…

5. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (w/Liv Morgan). Rodriguez and Perez did not have a televised entrance.

[Hour Three] Perez’s hometown fans chanted for her, and Cole noted that she had over 30 family and friends in attendance. The Judgment Day members had offensive control going into a break. [C] Late in the match, Morgan got involved while the referee was distracted. Perez hit Bayley with Pop Rocks before pinning her.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez beat Lyra Valkyria and Bayley 9:20.

Morgan was all smiles as she entered the ring and raised the arms of Rodriguez and Perez…

Powell’s POV: A cool moment for Perez in her homecoming.

A Sol Ruca video package aired. Graves hyped that Ruca will sign her contract to join the Raw roster on next week’s show…

Powell’s POV: Breakker and Sol can compare staples. Rollins said Breakker needed nine staples from last week’s chair shot, and Ruca showed off eight staples on social media following a frightening table spot on last week’s NXT show. There’s no word yet as to whether TKO executives charged them for the staples.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance. Pyro went off. [C] The amazing SummerSlam teaser (it has Minnesota Vikings highlights) was shown…

Roman Reigns stood in the ring with the World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder. Fans chanted “OTC.” More pyro shot off on the stage. The fans sang Roman’s name. Reigns said it had been a while since he’d been to the host city, but they loved their Tribal Chief.

Reigns said the company made the title over his shoulder in spite of him and to take away from his shine. Reigns said it never worked. Roman said the title doesn’t make the man; the man makes the title. Reigns said he put “this strap” in the main event and on night two of WrestleMania. Reigns said he made the title relevant, and now the fans can be proud of the title and respect it. Reigns said the fans could now acknowledge the title. Reigns told the Laredo crowd to acknowledge him.

Jacob Fatu’s entrance music interrupted Reigns, and then he made his entrance and joined him inside the ring. “Fatu, right on cue,” Reigns said. Roman said he gave Fatu a week to think, and he hoped that Fatu would make the right choice to unite the family rather than divide it.

Fatu said he didn’t need a week or even an hour. He recalled saying he didn’t want the title; he needed it. Fatu said Reigns didn’t “grind” like he did. Fatu said he grinded for 12 years without knowing what his next meal would be. Fatu said Reigns and the Usos didn’t call him.

Fatu said Solo Sikoa called him. Reigns said Solo couldn’t even get a cup of coffee delivered. Reigns told Fatu to look around and asked him who runs the place. Reigns said things get hectic in WWE, but he never forgot about Fatu and was the one “who signed off on your ass.”

Reigns said Fatu didn’t deserve to compete against him. Reigns said Fatu didn’t earn it. He said in would be an example of nepotism. Fatu choked Reigns until he fell to the mat. Fatu said he would take everything from Reigns. Fatu picked up the title belt, looked at it, and tossed it down before leaving the ring.

Reigns was down on the mat as he called out for Fatu. “You want me at Backlash, I’ll see you at Backlash,” Reigns said. Fatu, who bled from the lip, could be heard saying over a camera mic that he wasn’t waiting until Backlash. “I’ll see your punk ass on Monday,” Fatu said. The executive producer credits were shown at some point before the show concluded…

Powell’s POV: A good angle. Reigns was sweating profusely after being choked, which helped make it look like Fatu’s hold really got to him. Overall, a solid show with a few Backlash matches becoming official. I will have a lot more to say about it during my weekly same-night audio review of Raw for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), who are already listening to my Q&A podcast that was recorded earlier today. Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.