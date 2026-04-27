Paul Levesque re-signs with TKO to remain WWE Chief Content Officer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Levesque is staying with WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that TKO held a virtual town hall that featured Nick Khan announcing that Levesque has signed a new TKO employment contract to remain WWE’s Chief Content Officer. Johnson added that Levesque signed a multi-year deal prior to WrestleMania 42 that could run up to three years. Read more at PWinsider.com.

Powell’s POV: As of this update, Levesque hast not posted a photo on social media that shows him pointing at himself. While there was a lot of speculation regarding where Levesque stood following reports of TKO meddling in WrestleMania storylines, the new deal puts an end to any uncertainty regarding his immediate future with the company.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)