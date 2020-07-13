John Moore on the Wrestling Night In America podcast

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wrestling Night In America podcast features Dot Net’s John Moore joining host Greg Parks. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Greg and John discussed AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash night two, and previewed the Impact Slammiversary and WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-views.



