Charlotte Flair discusses the surgery that is sidelining her from WWE

July 13, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Charlotte Flair took to social media to address the surgery that has her sidelined from WWE. She revealed that she suffered from silicone poisoning in 2018 due to a leaking implant. Flair emphasized that she is not currently suffering from silicone poisoning. “The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery,” Flair wrote (read her full Tweets below).

Powell’s POV: Flair also stated that she feels fine, but she opted to address the matter because “the body shaming in general (not just me) has been allowed to go on for far too long.” Here’s wishing her the best with the surgery and her recovery.


