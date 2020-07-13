Charlotte Flair discusses the surgery that is sidelining her from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Charlotte Flair took to social media to address the surgery that has her sidelined from WWE. She revealed that she suffered from silicone poisoning in 2018 due to a leaking implant. Flair emphasized that she is not currently suffering from silicone poisoning. “The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery,” Flair wrote (read her full Tweets below).

Powell’s POV: Flair also stated that she feels fine, but she opted to address the matter because “the body shaming in general (not just me) has been allowed to go on for far too long.” Here’s wishing her the best with the surgery and her recovery.

I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so: Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

I’ll be back when I’m ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

