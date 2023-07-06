Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Lars Sullivan, Vincent J McMahon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Selezia Sparkx in a Proving Ground match. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) is 34.

-Vincent James McMahon was born on July 6, 1914. The father of Vincent Kennedy McMahon died at age 69 from pancreatic cancer on May 24, 1984.