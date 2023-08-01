NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, Carmelo Hayes, Jimmy Golden, Mike Chioda, Devon Dudley, Yoshi Tatsu, Harley Race, George Hackenschmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Dark Side of the Ring tells the story of the WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 event. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Golden is 73. He also worked as Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and as Jack Swagger Sr. in WWE.

-Referee Mike Chioda is 57.

-Devon Dudley (Devon Hughes) is 51.

-Yoshi Tatsu (Naofumi Yamamoto) is 46.

-NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes (Christian Brigham) is 29.

-The late Harley Race died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late George Hackenschmidt was born on August 1, 1877. He died at age 90 on February 19, 1968.