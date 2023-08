WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match

-Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

-SummerSlam Battle Royal (Entrants: LA Knight, Sheamus, Chad Gable, Otis, Tommaso Ciampa, Shinsuke Nakamura, others TBA)

Powell’s POV: WWE added the MMA Rules to the Rousey vs. Baszler match during Monday’s Raw. The battle royal will include wrestlers from Raw and Smackdown, but no actual prize has been announced. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam beginning with either a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Purett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).