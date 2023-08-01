First match set for the August 14 WWE Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following match is advertised for the August 14 edition of the WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark barred from ringside

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center, but no matches have been announced, presumably due to SummerSlam taking place on Saturday. The August 14 Raw will be held in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre.