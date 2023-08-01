NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Great American Bash fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak
-Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice
-The Schism interrogate their masked followers
Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment