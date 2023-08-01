NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Great American Bash fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

-Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice

-The Schism interrogate their masked followers

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).