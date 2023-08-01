What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for FTR vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW Tag Titles

August 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 739,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: Strong numbers for Collision and the ongoing MJF and Adam Cole storyline. The previous week’s Collision delivered 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating. The numbers for Saturday’s show will be very interesting, as it’s the first time that Collision will run head-to-head with a WWE premium live event.

