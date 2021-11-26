AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s Black Friday edition 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia.

-AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho in a Black Friday Deal match.

-Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

Powell’s POV: Baker vs. Riho is a non-title match, but the stipulation is that Riho can earn a future title shot if she defeats Baker. Rampage was be taped on Wednesday in Chicago. Join me for this week’s live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.