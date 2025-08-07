AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway

-Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the FTR vs. Brodido tag team tournament final will be held on this Dynamite show or next week’s Collision. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Music Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).