TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Marti Belle, Kris Statlander

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. The show features Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 5CT/6ET. The show will stream earlier than usual due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam is on vacation and will return in mid-August.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and C was a close third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Marti Belle (Martibel Payano) is 37.

-Kris Statlander is 30.