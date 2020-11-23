NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The November 18 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote.

-The November 18 NXT television show scored an A grade from 57 percent of our poll voters. B finished a distant second with 17 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave NXT a B grade and AEW Dynamite a B- grade. Both shows were entertaining, but the Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley match and the big brawl at the end of the show helped NXT get the nod. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



