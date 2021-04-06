Mike Tyson returning to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce that Mike Tyson will return to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

April 6, 2021 – Ahead of this Wednesday’s action-packed episode of AEW DYNAMITE, All Elite Wrestling announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be returning for an appearance during its live show on TNT.

No stranger to the squared circle, Tyson appeared at the DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event in May 2020, followed by a memorable AEW DYNAMITE episode where he brawled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Unlike last May, when there were no fans in attendance at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., fans will now have the opportunity to see Tyson in-person this Wednesday night in a safe, live event setting.

“There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments. Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.”

Last seen in the boxing ring in November 2020, Tyson competed in an eight-round exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw. Tyson joins a stacked lineup on this week’s DYNAMITE, including Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against JD Drake, #1 ranked wrestler Hangman Page defending that position against the surging “Platinum” Max Caster, and Jon Moxley teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

Tickets for Wednesday’s show are on-sale at AEWTIX.com, and AEW’s stringent COVID-19 policies for fans will remain intact for this event. As AEW continues to kick open the “Forbidden Door” with industry-wide cooperation and copromotion, along with huge surprises and a deep talent roster that is delivering the best matches and most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, be sure to tune into AEW DYNAMITE this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on TNT.

Powell’s POV: Tyson returns just in time for the final head-to-head battle between AEW Dynamite and the NXT television series, which will feature Takeover: Stand & Deliver night one. Tyson will give a boost to AEW Dynamite ratings. Meanwhile, Takeover will air on USA Network while also being simulcast via Peacock. It will be a fun final battle before NXT moves to Tuesday nights next week.