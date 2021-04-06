WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s WrestleMania 37 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.701 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was equal to the 1.701 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.759 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.723 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.622 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .52 rating and finished first, second, and third in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .53 in the 18-49 demo. The April 6, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.01 million viewers for the night after WrestleMania 36. As noted last week, the March 30, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.924 million viewers for the WrestleMania 36 go-home show.